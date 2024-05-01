O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,013.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,096.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,018.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

