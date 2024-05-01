Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 533,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 431,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 304,669 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Read Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.