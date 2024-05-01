Owens & Minor (OMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.40-$1.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
