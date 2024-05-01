Owens & Minor (OMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.40-$1.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.