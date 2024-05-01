PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $110.82 Average PT from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.08.
PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
