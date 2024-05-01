Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently -31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

