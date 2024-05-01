Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.