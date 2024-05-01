Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

