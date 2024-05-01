PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $69.27. 23,027,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 16,320,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

