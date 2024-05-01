PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $28.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

