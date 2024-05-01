PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $187.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.42.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

