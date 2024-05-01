Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -21.21%.

PWP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

