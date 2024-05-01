PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect PetIQ to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $219.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PETQ opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a P/E ratio of 272.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PetIQ has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

