Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PECO opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

