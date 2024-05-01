PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHX

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

In related news, Director Mark T. Behrman acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $87,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.