PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 500,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 965,216 shares.The stock last traded at $100.57 and had previously closed at $100.54.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 71.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,839,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,179 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

