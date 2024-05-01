Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) versus Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Critical Contrast

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $19.36 billion 3.25 $4.89 billion $20.24 13.31 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 419% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 25.28% 22.42% 13.92% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 15 3 0 2.05 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $264.10, suggesting a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

