Piper Sandler Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

NYSE EQR opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $666,351 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

