Piper Sandler Increases ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $6.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.99 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 200.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 108,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

