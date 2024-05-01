Piper Sandler Increases ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $6.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.99 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.23.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.
