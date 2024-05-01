Piper Sandler Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $34.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 155,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 152,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

