Piper Sandler Trims First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Target Price to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

