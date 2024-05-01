Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 2,900,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,540.6 days.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.