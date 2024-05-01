Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,465,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 2,900,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,540.6 days.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
Pirelli & C. Company Profile
