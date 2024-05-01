PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $107.35.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 over the last three months. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.