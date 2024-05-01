Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 49,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average daily volume of 5,831 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after buying an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after buying an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $11,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.96.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

