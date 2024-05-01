Planet Fitness Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 7,472 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,631 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $65,674,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $36,172,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

