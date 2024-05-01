Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Plexus by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after buying an additional 155,447 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PLXS opened at $101.01 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
