Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Plexus by 3.4% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 25.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plexus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $62,027.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,746.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,631 shares of company stock worth $2,373,533. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $114.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

