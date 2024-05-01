Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Up 20.7% in April

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.35. Powell Industries has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $197.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

