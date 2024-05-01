Power Co. of Canada (POW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE POW opened at C$36.68 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POW

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.