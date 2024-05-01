PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 6,171 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PowerSchool stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,000,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.