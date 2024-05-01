Precision Drilling Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.09.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at C$96.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.44. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$104.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 7,976 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$496,346.48. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

