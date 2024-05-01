PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Up 6.1%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.30. 137,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 960,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $118,363 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after acquiring an additional 855,354 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,605,000 after acquiring an additional 188,774 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.