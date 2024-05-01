Quaker Chemical (KWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.0 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

