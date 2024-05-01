Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Quantum Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Get Quantum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Quantum worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quantum

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.