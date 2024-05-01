QuidelOrtho (QDEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. QuidelOrtho has set its FY24 guidance at $2.40 to $3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-3.070 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.44 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.