QuidelOrtho (QDEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. QuidelOrtho has set its FY24 guidance at $2.40 to $3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-3.070 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuidelOrtho Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.44 and a beta of 0.11. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
