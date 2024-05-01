Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,230 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

