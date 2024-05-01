Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. The company has a market cap of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

