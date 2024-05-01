Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Ouster worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ouster by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ouster

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Ouster Stock Down 2.5 %

OUST opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.22. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.54.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 106.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

