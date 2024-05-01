Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,520 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $963,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 61.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.35.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

