Raymond James & Associates Sells 345 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Enovis were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enovis by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 174.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Enovis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

