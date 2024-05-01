Raymond James & Associates Sells 410 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $5,300,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 11.8% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 410.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

