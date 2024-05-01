Raymond James Comments on StorageVault Canada Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE SVI opened at C$4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.02.

StorageVault Canada Announces Dividend

StorageVault Canada ( TSE:SVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

