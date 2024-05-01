Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 232 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Haemonetics worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

