Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,481 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 437,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

