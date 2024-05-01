Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 228.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 52,466.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Synopsys by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,850,000 after purchasing an additional 156,404 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $530.59 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.46 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $563.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.