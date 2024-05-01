Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of DT Midstream worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE DTM opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

