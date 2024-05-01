Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.33 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.92 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.36 and its 200 day moving average is $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.