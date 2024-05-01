Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $666,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQR opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.04.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

