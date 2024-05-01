Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.40 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,298 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vontier were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

VNT opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

