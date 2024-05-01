Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $18,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

