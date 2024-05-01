Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of GXO Logistics worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,989 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,842,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 159,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

